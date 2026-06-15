Real Madrid sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, with both clubs officially confirming the transfer.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Madrid club has announced that the 27-year-old defender has signed a six-year contract, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2032.

Cucurella arrives after spending four seasons at Chelsea, where he played from 2022 to 2026. During his time in London, the Spain international established himself as a regular starter and one of the Premier League's most reliable left-backs.

A product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, Cucurella began his professional career in Spain before moving to England, where he also represented Brighton prior to joining Chelsea.

According to media reports, the transfer fee is believed to be around €60 million, making it one of Real Madrid's most significant signings of the summer transfer window.

The move strengthens Real Madrid's defensive options ahead of the new season as the club looks to compete for major domestic and European honors. Cucurella also arrives with extensive international experience, having played a key role for Spain in recent major tournaments.