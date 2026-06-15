15 June 2026
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Amorim set to become AC Milan head coach

World football
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15 June 2026 16:00
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Amorim set to become AC Milan head coach

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of AC Milan ahead of the new season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing A Bola, the former Sporting and Manchester United manager has reached an agreement with the Rossoneri on a two-year contract with an option to extend the deal for an additional season.

According to the report, Amorim will earn €3.5 million net per season, excluding performance-related bonuses linked to trophies and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The 41-year-old coach has established himself as one of the most highly regarded managers of his generation. He rose to prominence at Sporting, where he guided the Lisbon club to domestic success and ended a long wait for the Portuguese league title.

His work attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs, leading to a move to Manchester United. Now, Amorim is reportedly preparing for a new challenge in Serie A with one of Italy's most decorated clubs.

Milan are looking to strengthen their position both domestically and in European competition, and the arrival of Amorim is seen as a key step in the club's long-term project.

Idman.Biz
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