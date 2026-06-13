13 June 2026
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Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches

World football
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13 June 2026 16:48
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Pulisic surpasses Ronaldo in World Cup assists despite playing far fewer matches

United States star Christian Pulisic achieved an impressive World Cup statistic after helping his team secure a commanding 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Pulisic contributed an assist in the victory, bringing his total number of World Cup assists to three.

According to StatMuse, that tally moves the US captain ahead of Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who has recorded two assists in World Cup competition during his illustrious international career.

The comparison becomes even more striking when considering the number of matches played. Pulisic has reached three assists in just five World Cup appearances, while Ronaldo accumulated two assists across 22 matches at the tournament.

While the Portuguese superstar still holds a significant advantage in goals scored on football's biggest stage, with eight World Cup goals compared to Pulisic's one, the American playmaker has demonstrated remarkable efficiency as a creator.

Pulisic remains the centerpiece of Mauricio Pochettino's US side and played a key role in the team's convincing start to the tournament on home soil. The victory over Paraguay strengthened expectations that the Americans could make a deep run in the competition.

At 27 years old, Pulisic is already regarded as one of the most accomplished players in US soccer history, and his latest achievement adds another milestone to his growing international résumé.

Idman.Biz
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