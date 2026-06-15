Svanberg scores 17 seconds after coming on in Sweden's World Cup win over Tunisia

Sweden made a powerful start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on June 15, defeating Tunisia 5-1 in their opening group-stage match in Mexico.

As reported by İdman.Biz, one of the most remarkable moments of the game came in the 84th minute, when Sweden midfielder Mattias Svanberg scored just 17 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

The goal underlined Sweden's dominance in the closing stages of the match and added another memorable episode to a convincing victory. The Scandinavians used their attacking quality efficiently and punished Tunisia's defensive mistakes, starting the tournament with a statement result.

Svanberg's quick impact, however, did not become a new World Cup record. According to football statistician MisterChip, the record for the fastest goal by a substitute at a World Cup still belongs to former Uruguay forward Richard Morales.

Morales scored just 16 seconds after coming on during Uruguay's 3-3 draw with Senegal at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Svanberg was only one second away from equalling that historic achievement.

For Sweden, the result gives the team a strong platform in the group, while Svanberg's goal will likely remain one of the standout statistical moments of the opening round.