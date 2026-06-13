13 June 2026
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Body found near Iran national team's World Cup training base in Mexico

World Cup 2026
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13 June 2026 15:18
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Body found near Iran national team's World Cup training base in Mexico

A decomposing body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle parked near the stadium where Iran's national football team has been training during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to AFP.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the vehicle, a Toyota, was found in the parking lot of a supermarket opposite Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. The stadium serves as the daily training venue for the Iranian team and is located close to the squad's hotel.

Police officers investigating the vehicle were reportedly met by a strong odor when the trunk was opened. Forensic personnel wearing protective suits examined the scene before the body was removed.

The Tijuana Prosecutor's Office stated that patrol officers located the vehicle and discovered a person wrapped in a black bag in the rear compartment. Authorities added that there were visible signs of violence on the body. According to investigators, the vehicle had been parked at the location since Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Tijuana, a city that has long struggled with high levels of violent crime and is frequently listed among Mexico's most dangerous urban areas.

Security measures surrounding the Iranian national team have been extensive during the tournament. An armed convoy from Mexico's National Guard escorts the team's bus between its hotel and training ground, a journey that takes approximately one minute. On Friday, the squad left the stadium shortly after police removed the body from the scene.

Despite the unsettling incident, there has been no indication that the Iranian delegation was directly affected. The team remains focused on its opening World Cup match against New Zealand, scheduled for June 16 in Inglewood, California.

Iran secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup through the Asian qualifiers and is aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in the nation's history.

Idman.Biz
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