15 June 2026
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Netherlands extend unique unbeaten World Cup record

Football
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15 June 2026 14:03
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Netherlands extend unique unbeaten World Cup record

The Netherlands national team has maintained a remarkable record in FIFA World Cup history.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Stata Football Telegram channel, the Dutch side has never lost its opening match of a World Cup group stage.

According to the source, the Netherlands have played 10 opening group-stage matches at World Cups, recording seven victories and three draws.

The latest addition to that impressive streak came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Dutch drew 2-2 with Japan in their opening Group F encounter.

As a result, the Oranje extended their unbeaten run in first World Cup matches and preserved one of the tournament's most notable records.

The Netherlands are among the most successful nations never to have won the World Cup, having reached the final on three occasions. Their ability to consistently avoid defeat in tournament openers has often helped lay the foundation for deep runs in the competition.

Idman.Biz
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