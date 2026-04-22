Rafael Marquez to take charge of Mexico after World Cup 2026

Former Barcelona defender set for long-term role as national team begins new cycle

Former Barcelona and Mexico international Rafael Marquez will become head coach of the Mexico national football team after the 2026 World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The decision was confirmed by Mexican Football Federation director Duilio Davino, who revealed that the 47-year-old has already signed a contract running until 2030. Marquez is currently part of the coaching staff under Javier Aguirre and is set to succeed him once the tournament concludes.

Davino praised Marquez’s influence, noting that his impact as a coach mirrors his presence as a player, with the ability to transform a team. The former defender began his coaching career within Barcelona’s system after an accomplished playing career across Europe and Mexico, including spells at AS Monaco and New York Red Bulls.

At international level, Marquez enjoyed significant success, winning the FIFA Confederations Cup and lifting the CONCACAF Gold Cup twice with Mexico. The upcoming World Cup will mark the end of the current cycle, with Marquez expected to lead the team into a new era thereafter.