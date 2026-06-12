13 June 2026
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Koubek becomes oldest coach in World Cup history, but record set to fall again

World football
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12 June 2026 18:01
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Koubek becomes oldest coach in World Cup history, but record set to fall again

Czech Republic head coach Miroslav Koubek has become the oldest manager ever to lead a team at a FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the Czech coach was 74 years and nine months old when he took charge of his side during their Group A match against South Korea at the 2026 World Cup.

Koubek broke a record that had stood for only a short time. Earlier in the tournament, South Africa head coach Hugo Broos became the oldest coach in World Cup history when he led his team against Mexico at the age of 74 years and two months.

However, Koubek's achievement is also expected to be short-lived.

When Curacao play their first match of the 2026 World Cup, the team will be led by veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, who is 78 years old. Born on September 27, 1947, Advocaat will celebrate his 79th birthday later this year and is set to establish a new all-time World Cup record.

The presence of several veteran coaches at the tournament highlights the value of experience at the highest level of international football. Both Broos and Advocaat have enjoyed long managerial careers spanning decades and multiple countries.

Before the records set at World Cup 2026, the oldest coach to manage a team at the tournament was Otto Rehhagel, who led Greece at the 2010 World Cup at the age of 71 years and 317 days.

Idman.Biz
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