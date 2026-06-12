Mbappe admits he congratulated PSG players on Champions League triumph

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he congratulated his France teammates who play for Paris Saint-Germain following the club's UEFA Champions League success.

According to İdman.Biz, the striker made the comments while on international duty with the French national team.

“Of course, I congratulated the PSG players here at our training camp. They showed a fantastic level. PSG are at their peak right now,” Mbappe said, according to renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Mbappe played for PSG from 2017 to 2024 and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer during his time in Paris. However, despite winning numerous domestic trophies, he was unable to lift Europe's most prestigious club trophy with the French giants.

Since the departure of the French superstar, PSG have achieved historic success, winning back-to-back Champions League titles and further cementing their status as one of the strongest clubs in European football.

The 27-year-old is now focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to play a key role for France. Les Bleus head into the tournament as one of the leading contenders for the title.