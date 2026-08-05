Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO

Neymar was at the centre of a post-match incident after Santos' Copa do Brasil clash with Remo. As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Diario AS, the confrontation took place in the mixed zone following the second leg of the Round of 16 tie.

The 34-year-old forward was subjected to insults from Remo supporters throughout the match. After coming on in the second half, Neymar responded by waving and blowing kisses toward the home fans.

Following the final whistle, the Brazilian became involved in a heated exchange with members of the opposing team in the tunnel. Shouting, "You stopped fighting! You stopped fighting!" Neymar appeared to provoke the Remo camp before officials stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating.

Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira strongly criticised Neymar's behaviour, saying the forward was setting a poor example for supporters. Neymar's car was also surrounded by local fans as he left the stadium.

Santos secured a 1-0 away victory, with Neymar providing the assist for Ronini's 74th-minute winner. After the first leg ended goalless, Santos advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

In his previous appearance, Neymar helped Santos to a 4-2 win over Venezuela's Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana.