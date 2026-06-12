Iskandarli could leave Partizani amid growing transfer interest

Azerbaijan international reportedly has offers from Turkey and domestic clubs

Azerbaijan national team midfielder Vusal Iskandarli could leave Albanian side Partizani in the near future, according to İdman.Biz, citing Sportal.az.

The report states that the 30-year-old midfielder has received several more attractive offers and is currently considering options to continue his career elsewhere.

Partizani, however, are keen to keep the experienced player. The Albanian club holds an option to extend his contract for an additional season and would like to activate that clause in order to retain him for the upcoming campaign.

Despite the club's intentions, a transfer appears to be the most likely outcome. Iskandarli has reportedly received offers from three clubs in Turkey's First League, as well as from Azerbaijani sides Shamakhi and Shafa.

A final decision is expected in the coming days. Should the midfielder choose to leave, he is expected to hold talks with Partizani's management and request permission to move on.

Iskandarli has built a diverse career across several countries. The Azerbaijani international has previously played for Revan, Simurq, Zira, Keshla (now Shamakhi), Turkey's Keçiörengücü and Boluspor, Azerbaijan's Sumgayit, and Albanian club Egnatia before joining Partizani.

The midfielder remains a regular member of the Azerbaijan national team and is seeking a club where he can continue competing at a high level ahead of future international commitments.