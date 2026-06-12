13 June 2026
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Real Madrid reportedly considering moves for Dias and Nunes

World football
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12 June 2026 11:01
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Real Madrid reportedly considering moves for Dias and Nunes

Real Madrid are reportedly discussing potential moves for Manchester City defenders Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes, according to a report by CaughtOffside.

According to İdman.Biz, the Spanish giants' new head coach, Jose Mourinho, is keen to strengthen his squad with the two Portuguese internationals ahead of the new season.

The report claims that Manchester City are not actively looking to sell either player. However, uncertainty surrounding the club's future following Pep Guardiola's departure has fueled speculation about several members of the squad.

Sources suggest that Guardiola's exit was a significant blow for some City players, although it remains unclear whether Dias and Nunes are among those most affected by the managerial change.

Dias has been a key figure in City's defense since joining from Benfica in 2020, helping the club win multiple major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and several Premier League titles. Nunes, meanwhile, has developed into a versatile option capable of playing in both midfield and defensive roles.

Real Madrid continue to explore opportunities in the transfer market as they look to reinforce their squad for the upcoming campaign and maintain their challenge for domestic and European honors.

Idman.Biz
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