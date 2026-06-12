Former Bursaspor coach backs Bayramov transfer

Former Bursaspor head coach Güvenç Kurtar has expressed confidence that Azerbaijan international Toral Bayramov will succeed at the Turkish club following his recent transfer.

According to İdman.Biz, the experienced Turkish coach welcomed the move and said he had long advocated for Turkish clubs to sign talented Azerbaijani footballers.

“I have always said in Turkey that there are good local players in Azerbaijan and that clubs should sign them,” Kurtar said. “Some teams have done so in the past, and now Bursaspor have brought in an Azerbaijani player. I hope the move will be successful for both sides.”

The 75-year-old coach, who managed Bursaspor during the 2008/09 season, described Bayramov as one of the leading players for both Qarabag and the Azerbaijan national team.

“Bayramov has been one of the key footballers for Qarabag and the national team. He is a very good player and, in my opinion, he will be successful at Bursaspor. He has an excellent shot, and I still remember the goal he scored for Qarabag against Bodo/Glimt. I hope his career in Turkey goes well and that he can make an important contribution to Bursaspor,” Kurtar told Sportal.az.

Bayramov arrives in Turkey after establishing himself as one of Azerbaijan's most consistent performers in recent years. The versatile player played a significant role in Qarabag's domestic success and their campaigns in European competitions.

Earlier, Bursaspor announced the signing of the Azerbaijani international on a three-year contract as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.