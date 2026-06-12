13 June 2026
EN

Former Azerbaijan national team coach could take charge of Kapaz

Azerbaijan football
News
12 June 2026 13:34
45
Former Azerbaijan national team coach could take charge of Kapaz

Kapaz are in negotiations with Arif Asadov to become the club's new head coach following the departure of Azer Baghirov at the end of the season.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, the 55-year-old specialist is currently the leading candidate to take charge of the Ganja-based side ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that the parties have already reached agreement on several key issues during ongoing discussions. Negotiations are now focused on final details before a potential deal can be finalized.

Unless an unexpected setback occurs, Asadov's appointment is expected to be officially announced later this week.

The experienced coach is well known in Azerbaijani football and has held a number of important roles throughout his career. Most recently, he worked as caretaker head coach of the Azerbaijan national team. He has also previously managed several clubs in the Azerbaijani Premier League and remains one of the country's most recognizable coaching figures.

Kapaz are preparing for a new chapter after parting ways with Baghirov and are looking to strengthen the club's position in domestic football. The expected appointment of Asadov would bring significant experience to the technical staff as the team aims to improve its results in the upcoming season.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

No official offers received for Jafarquliyev, says player's agent
12 June 17:25
Azerbaijan football

No official offers received for Jafarquliyev, says player's agent

Azerbaijan international remains on Qarabag's transfer list after disciplinary issue

Iskandarli could leave Partizani amid growing transfer interest
12 June 13:01
Football

Iskandarli could leave Partizani amid growing transfer interest

Azerbaijan international reportedly has offers from Turkey and domestic clubs
Former Bursaspor coach backs Bayramov transfer
12 June 12:00
Football

Former Bursaspor coach backs Bayramov transfer

Güvenç Kurtar believes Azerbaijani international can become a key player for the Turkish club
Azerbaijan drop two places in latest FIFA rankings
11 June 16:59
Football

Azerbaijan drop two places in latest FIFA rankings

Ayhan Abbasov's side now sit 126th in the world following recent international friendlies
Sabah midfielder Aliyev undergoes successful surgery in Madrid
11 June 16:27
Azerbaijan football

Sabah midfielder Aliyev undergoes successful surgery in Madrid

Azerbaijani footballer operated on after suffering a complete hamstring tendon rupture
Qarabag extend contract of Brazilian midfielder Bicalho
11 June 15:00
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag extend contract of Brazilian midfielder Bicalho

The 24-year-old will remain with the Azerbaijani champions until the summer of 2029

Most read

Neymar misses another Brazil training session ahead of World Cup 2026
11 June 18:00
World football

Neymar misses another Brazil training session ahead of World Cup 2026

Injured forward attends Carlo Ancelotti's birthday celebration while continuing recovery
İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO
10 June 18:10
World Cup 2026

İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO

Broadcaster announces special coverage plans to accommodate matches played overnight

World Cup 2026 broadcast plan announced for Azerbaijan
11 June 17:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 broadcast plan announced for Azerbaijan

Fans will be able to watch all 104 matches of the tournament through İctimai TV, CBC Sport and digital platforms
Journalist abandons live broadcast to take selfie with Shakira ahead of World Cup opening
11 June 16:00
World Cup 2026

Journalist abandons live broadcast to take selfie with Shakira ahead of World Cup opening - VIDEO

Reporter could not resist the chance to meet the global pop star at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium