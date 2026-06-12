Former Azerbaijan national team coach could take charge of Kapaz

Kapaz are in negotiations with Arif Asadov to become the club's new head coach following the departure of Azer Baghirov at the end of the season.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, the 55-year-old specialist is currently the leading candidate to take charge of the Ganja-based side ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that the parties have already reached agreement on several key issues during ongoing discussions. Negotiations are now focused on final details before a potential deal can be finalized.

Unless an unexpected setback occurs, Asadov's appointment is expected to be officially announced later this week.

The experienced coach is well known in Azerbaijani football and has held a number of important roles throughout his career. Most recently, he worked as caretaker head coach of the Azerbaijan national team. He has also previously managed several clubs in the Azerbaijani Premier League and remains one of the country's most recognizable coaching figures.

Kapaz are preparing for a new chapter after parting ways with Baghirov and are looking to strengthen the club's position in domestic football. The expected appointment of Asadov would bring significant experience to the technical staff as the team aims to improve its results in the upcoming season.