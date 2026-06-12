13 June 2026
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Ramazanov leaves Qarabag amid goalkeeper reshuffle

World football
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12 June 2026 15:32
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Ramazanov leaves Qarabag amid goalkeeper reshuffle

Former Azerbaijan U21 international expected to continue career elsewhere

Goalkeeper Amin Ramazanov has left Qarabag and is set to continue his career with another club, according to İdman.Biz, citing Sportinfo.az.

The decision comes after the Azerbaijani champions reached an agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina international goalkeeper Martin Zlomislic, strengthening competition for places between the posts ahead of the new season.

Following the arrival of the experienced Bosnian shot-stopper, Ramazanov opted to seek a new challenge in order to secure more playing time and continue his development.

According to the report, the identity of the goalkeeper's new club is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Ramazanov is regarded as one of the promising goalkeepers of his generation in Azerbaijani football and has previously been called up to the Azerbaijan U21 national team. Although opportunities at Qarabag's first team were limited, the move could provide him with a better platform to gain regular competitive experience.

Qarabag, meanwhile, continue preparations for the upcoming campaign as they look to defend their domestic titles and compete in European competitions, with the signing of Zlomislic viewed as an important addition to the squad.

Idman.Biz
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