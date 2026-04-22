In Uzbekistan refuse to pay Rivaldo debt

In Uzbekistan, Uzbekneftegaz has fully withdrawn financial support from football clubs and refused to settle outstanding payments owed to former Brazil forward Rivaldo.

The decision, which came into force on 1 January, is part of a broader review of spending on sport. Financial obligations linked to Rivaldo’s time at Bunyodkor between 2008 and 2010 will now be handled solely by the club.

First deputy chairman of the company’s board Sukhrob Khamraev confirmed the position, stating that Uzbekneftegaz would not cover the debt, as it is a responsibility of the club rather than the company.

The move marks a complete exit from football by the state-backed energy giant and signals a shift in Uzbekistan’s sports financing model, with clubs expected to become self-sufficient and independently resolve contractual disputes.