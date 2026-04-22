22 April 2026
EN

In Uzbekistan refuse to pay Rivaldo debt

World football
News
22 April 2026 13:56
32
In Uzbekistan refuse to pay Rivaldo debt

In Uzbekistan, Uzbekneftegaz has fully withdrawn financial support from football clubs and refused to settle outstanding payments owed to former Brazil forward Rivaldo.

The decision, which came into force on 1 January, is part of a broader review of spending on sport. Financial obligations linked to Rivaldo’s time at Bunyodkor between 2008 and 2010 will now be handled solely by the club.

First deputy chairman of the company’s board Sukhrob Khamraev confirmed the position, stating that Uzbekneftegaz would not cover the debt, as it is a responsibility of the club rather than the company.

The move marks a complete exit from football by the state-backed energy giant and signals a shift in Uzbekistan’s sports financing model, with clubs expected to become self-sufficient and independently resolve contractual disputes.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt
15:16
World football

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

Viral moment sparks playful reactions among fans on social media
Mbappe sets new long-range scoring record in Real Madrid win over Alaves
12:26
World football

Mbappe sets new long-range scoring record in Real Madrid win over Alaves

French forward leads Europe’s top leagues in distance goals this season
Rafael Marquez to take charge of Mexico after World Cup 2026
09:59
World football

Rafael Marquez to take charge of Mexico after World Cup 2026

Former Barcelona defender set for long-term role as national team begins new cycle

Chelsea slump deepens with historic goal drought
09:33
World football

Chelsea slump deepens with historic goal drought

Five straight defeats without scoring mark worst run in over a century

Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League
21 April 15:52
World football

Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

Rescheduled fixtures from matchweek 34 set to shape title race and European battle
Manchester United target Tchouameni as Casemiro successor
21 April 11:59
World football

Manchester United target Tchouameni as Casemiro successor

Red Devils consider Real Madrid midfielder amid planned summer rebuild

Most read

Itziar González on injuries at Real Madrid: "Elite clubs block reforms" - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ
20 April 15:05
Football

Itziar González on injuries at Real Madrid: "Elite clubs block reforms" - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ

Itziar González on Real Madrid’s “incompetent” specialists, Mbappé, and her methodology

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model
21 April 09:58
World football

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model

Barcelona forward hopes to follow in footsteps of Inter Miami captain
Neftchi to host Qarabag amid heightened security measures for key league clash
20 April 13:56
Football

Neftchi to host Qarabag amid heightened security measures for key league clash

Separate sectors and controlled ticketing introduced ahead of April 26 fixture
Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers
21 April 17:58
Formula 1

Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers

Authorities warn of potential criminal cases over undeclared income