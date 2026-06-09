Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha

Barcelona winger Raphinha has emerged as a transfer target for Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal and Al Nassr ahead of the new season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Mundo Deportivo, both clubs are preparing significant offers in an attempt to lure the Brazilian international away from the Catalan side.

According to the report, Al Hilal and Al Nassr are each willing to offer Barcelona €80 million for the 29-year-old winger. In addition, Raphinha could be offered a salary package worth four times more than his current net earnings at the Spanish club.

Despite the growing interest from Saudi Arabia, there have been no advanced negotiations so far. Raphinha has previously stated his desire to remain at Barcelona, where he remains an important part of the team's attacking plans.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022 and has since established himself as one of the club's key players. His current contract with the La Liga champions runs until 2028, giving Barcelona a strong position in any potential transfer discussions.

Saudi Pro League clubs have continued their aggressive recruitment strategy in recent years, attracting a number of high-profile stars from European football with lucrative financial packages.