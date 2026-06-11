11 June 2026
EN

Pululu close to joining Widzew despite interest from Neftchi

World football
News
11 June 2026 12:29
35
Pululu close to joining Widzew despite interest from Neftchi

Jagiellonia striker reportedly set to stay in Poland as contract nears expiration

Jagiellonia Bialystok forward Afimico Pululu is close to continuing his career with another club, İdman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old striker, whose contract with Jagiellonia expires at the end of June, is not expected to sign a new deal with the Polish side.

According to Polish media reports, Widzew Lodz have won the race for the player's signature and are close to completing the transfer. Pululu is expected to sign an official contract after successfully passing his medical examination.

The Angola-born forward had also attracted interest from Greek club Panathinaikos, Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv and Belgian side Cercle Brugge. Several other clubs from the Polish Ekstraklasa were reportedly monitoring his situation as well.

Pululu enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances. He also caught the attention of European clubs with a series of strong performances in the UEFA Conference League.

Azerbaijani club Neftchi had been working on a potential move for the striker for an extended period. However, Pululu reportedly did not consider a transfer to Azerbaijan the right step for his career, viewing the Polish league as a platform for a future move to one of Europe's stronger championships.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neymar misses another Brazil training session ahead of World Cup 2026
18:00
World football

Neymar misses another Brazil training session ahead of World Cup 2026

Injured forward attends Carlo Ancelotti's birthday celebration while continuing recovery
Azerbaijan drop two places in latest FIFA rankings
16:59
Football

Azerbaijan drop two places in latest FIFA rankings

Ayhan Abbasov's side now sit 126th in the world following recent international friendlies
Journalist abandons live broadcast to take selfie with Shakira ahead of World Cup opening
16:00
World Cup 2026

Journalist abandons live broadcast to take selfie with Shakira ahead of World Cup opening - VIDEO

Reporter could not resist the chance to meet the global pop star at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium
Azerbaijan U-21 coach backs England for World Cup glory
15:29
World football

Azerbaijan U-21 coach backs England for World Cup glory

Rashad Eyyubov expects surprises from debutants Uzbekistan and Cape Verde at World Cup 2026
PSG target Bayern star Olise in summer transfer move
14:31
World football

PSG target Bayern star Olise in summer transfer move

French champions reportedly optimistic about signing one of Europe's most productive attackers

Mbappe sparks debate after leaving France camp
11:29
World football

Mbappe sparks debate after leaving France camp

Real Madrid star reportedly spotted in Madrid with actress Ester Exposito following international duty

Most read

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026
9 June 11:34
World Cup 2026

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio to take charge of Mexico vs South Africa curtain-raiser in Mexico City
Arsenal part ways with head of medical department
9 June 10:59
Football

Arsenal part ways with head of medical department

Club reshuffle follows injury-hit season that saw several key players spend lengthy spells on the sidelines
Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha
9 June 15:06
Football

Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha

Al Hilal and Al Nassr reportedly ready to offer the Brazilian winger a lucrative contract and €80 million transfer fee
Rashford removes Barcelona from social media profile amid transfer uncertainty
10 June 15:25
World football

Rashford removes Barcelona from social media profile amid transfer uncertainty

Catalan club reportedly abandons plans to sign England forward permanently after Anthony Gordon deal