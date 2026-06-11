Pululu close to joining Widzew despite interest from Neftchi

Jagiellonia striker reportedly set to stay in Poland as contract nears expiration

Jagiellonia Bialystok forward Afimico Pululu is close to continuing his career with another club, İdman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old striker, whose contract with Jagiellonia expires at the end of June, is not expected to sign a new deal with the Polish side.

According to Polish media reports, Widzew Lodz have won the race for the player's signature and are close to completing the transfer. Pululu is expected to sign an official contract after successfully passing his medical examination.

The Angola-born forward had also attracted interest from Greek club Panathinaikos, Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv and Belgian side Cercle Brugge. Several other clubs from the Polish Ekstraklasa were reportedly monitoring his situation as well.

Pululu enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances. He also caught the attention of European clubs with a series of strong performances in the UEFA Conference League.

Azerbaijani club Neftchi had been working on a potential move for the striker for an extended period. However, Pululu reportedly did not consider a transfer to Azerbaijan the right step for his career, viewing the Polish league as a platform for a future move to one of Europe's stronger championships.