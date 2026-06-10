Rashford removes Barcelona from social media profile amid transfer uncertainty

Marcus Rashford has fueled speculation about his future after removing Barcelona from the description of his social media account, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Marca, the Catalan giants have decided not to activate an option to sign the 28-year-old England international on a permanent basis following the club's acquisition of Anthony Gordon.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United and enjoyed a productive campaign. The forward made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists as the Spanish side competed for domestic and European honors.

The decision is expected to leave Rashford's future unresolved ahead of the new season. The English attacker remains under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2028, meaning any potential transfer would require negotiations with the Premier League club.

Once regarded as one of Manchester United's key players, Rashford has experienced a turbulent few years, but his performances in Spain helped restore his reputation and attracted renewed interest from clubs across Europe.

With Barcelona seemingly moving in a different direction after strengthening their attacking options, attention will now turn to whether Rashford returns to Old Trafford or seeks a new challenge elsewhere.