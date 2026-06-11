PSG target Bayern star Olise in summer transfer move

French champions reportedly optimistic about signing one of Europe's most productive attackers

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an attempt to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise during the summer transfer window, İdman.biz reports, citing L'Équipe.

According to the French outlet, PSG officials are optimistic about the outcome of potential negotiations and believe they have a realistic chance of bringing the France international back to his home country.

Olise joined Bayern from Crystal Palace and quickly established himself as one of the Bundesliga club's key attacking players. The versatile winger enjoyed a remarkable 2025/26 campaign, contributing 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has also become an important figure for the French national team. Since making his senior debut, Olise has scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Les Bleus.

PSG continue to strengthen their squad as they seek to maintain domestic dominance and challenge for major European trophies. Olise's creativity, pace and ability to produce goals and assists have reportedly made him one of the club's priority targets ahead of the new season.