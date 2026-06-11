Mbappe sparks debate after leaving France camp

Real Madrid star reportedly spotted in Madrid with actress Ester Exposito following international duty

France international and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has once again found himself at the center of public attention, İdman.biz reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 27-year-old striker left the French national team's camp after the match against Northern Ireland and was later seen in Madrid with his reported partner, actress Ester Exposito.

While Mbappe received official permission from the French Football Federation to leave the squad for personal reasons, the move has sparked criticism among some supporters. A number of fans have questioned the timing of his departure, arguing that the forward appeared to prioritize his private life over his commitments with the national team.

The incident quickly became a major topic of discussion on social media, where opinions were divided. Some users defended the player’s right to personal time after fulfilling his duties on the pitch, while others expressed disappointment over the situation.

Mbappe remains one of the biggest stars in world football and is expected to play a key role for both Real Madrid and France during the upcoming season and international competitions.