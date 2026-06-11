Azerbaijan U-21 coach backs England for World Cup glory

Rashad Eyyubov expects surprises from debutants Uzbekistan and Cape Verde at World Cup 2026

Azerbaijan U-21 national team head coach Rashad Eyyubov has shared his thoughts on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off today, İdman.biz reports.

Speaking to AZERTAC, Eyyubov said he is eagerly awaiting the tournament not only as a coach but also as a football fan.

"The World Cup is one of the biggest events in world football. First and foremost, I am looking forward to it as a football supporter. Even though the opening match does not feature the biggest powers in world football, the unique spirit and atmosphere of the World Cup always give the first game a special aura," he said.

The Azerbaijani coach noted that the gap between national teams has narrowed significantly in recent years, making international tournaments more unpredictable.

"Football has changed a lot over the past decade. The difference between teams is no longer as large as it once was. I believe this World Cup will bring some pleasant surprises. I expect debutants such as Uzbekistan and Cape Verde to surprise many people during the tournament," Eyyubov added.

The 40-year-old specialist also revealed his main favorite for the title.

"My main favorite is England. They have a very balanced team. They are impressive both in terms of individual quality and collective play. I enjoy watching them perform," he stated.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City. The tournament, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first in history to feature 48 teams.