Real Madrid weigh loan move for teenage midfielder Mastantuono

Club keen to protect development of Argentine prospect amid limited game time at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid are close to making a decision on the immediate future of Franco Mastantuono, with the club increasingly considering a loan move for the highly rated midfielder, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Marca, Madrid officials remain fully convinced by the 18-year-old’s long-term potential but are concerned about his lack of regular minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club believe that consistent playing time is essential at this stage of his development.

Mastantuono, who joined from River Plate in the summer of 2025, has found the transition to European football challenging. Despite showing flashes of quality early in the season, his progress was disrupted by an injury in November and fierce competition for places in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

So far this campaign, the Argentine has started just nine matches in La Liga and four in the UEFA Champions League, underlining the difficulty of breaking into a star-studded side.

Real Madrid are now exploring the option of sending Mastantuono out on loan next season, with the pathway of Brazilian forward Endrick serving as a reference point. The club’s hierarchy view a temporary move to a less demanding environment as a way to accelerate his growth and ensure regular first-team exposure.