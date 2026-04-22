Mbappe sets new long-range scoring record in Real Madrid win over Alaves

Kylian Mbappe delivered another standout performance as Real Madrid secured a 2–1 victory over Deportivo Alaves in the 33rd round of La Liga, Idman.Biz reports.

The French striker opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a powerful effort from outside the box, which took a deflection before finding the net. The goal not only set the tone for the match but also underlined Mbappe’s growing influence in Madrid’s attacking play during the run-in.

According to international media reports, this strike marked Mbappe’s eighth goal from long range across all competitions in the 2025–26 season - a new personal best. It also places him at the top among players in Europe’s top five leagues for goals scored from distance this campaign, highlighting his versatility and threat beyond the penalty area.

Mbappe has enjoyed a prolific debut season at Real Madrid, registering 41 goals and six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. His consistent output continues to play a key role in the club’s push for domestic and European honours.