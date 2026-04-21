21 April 2026
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Haaland jokes girlfriend might question his scratches after Arsenal clash

World football
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21 April 2026 10:26
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Haaland jokes girlfriend might question his scratches after Arsenal clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has lifted the lid on a heated on-pitch exchange with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes during his side’s 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

The incident came in the second half of a fiercely contested encounter at the Etihad, where City boosted their title hopes with a crucial win over the league leaders. At one point, Gabriel was seen grappling with Haaland, even tearing the Norwegian’s shirt, though no foul was awarded by the referee.

Speaking after the match, Haaland joked about the physical toll of the contest and the reaction it might provoke at home. “It looks like my shirt got a bit ripped! And I didn’t even get a foul - that’s the Premier League these days. It’s wrestling here and there. Lots of duels, lots of scratches, and some of them my partner isn’t too happy about because it doesn’t look quite right. But that’s the reality,” he told The Telegraph.

The result leaves City second in the table on 67 points, closing the gap on leaders Arsenal, who remain top on 70. With just a handful of games left, the title race is finely poised, and matches between the two sides could prove decisive in shaping the outcome of the season.

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