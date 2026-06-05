5 June 2026
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Liverpool Backed to Thrive Under Iraola's High-Intensity Style

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5 June 2026 10:23
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Liverpool Backed to Thrive Under Iraola's High-Intensity Style

Liverpool's decision to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new head coach has been welcomed by pundit Clinton Morrison, who believes the Spaniard's attacking philosophy is closer to what supporters want to see at Anfield, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the appointment, Morrison said Iraola's teams are known for their relentless pressing, high tempo and aggressive approach without the ball. The former Bournemouth manager built a reputation in the Premier League for producing energetic and entertaining football, earning widespread praise for his work on the south coast.

Morrison described Liverpool's choice as a smart move, pointing to Iraola's achievements with Bournemouth. Despite operating with more limited resources than many of the league's leading clubs, the 43-year-old guided the Cherries to a sixth-place finish and established himself as one of the division's most respected coaches.

The pundit also reflected on the departure of Arne Slot, arguing that the Dutchman perhaps deserved more time after leading Liverpool to the Premier League title. However, growing dissatisfaction among sections of the fanbase reportedly left the club's hierarchy facing a difficult decision.

According to Morrison, Slot should have placed greater trust in younger players such as Curtis Jones and Rio Ngumoha, particularly during challenging periods of the season when fresh energy was needed.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that Slot could soon return to Premier League management. Fulham are said to be considering the Dutch coach as they search for a replacement following Marco Silva's departure.

Idman.Biz
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