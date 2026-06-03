3 June 2026
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Real Madrid presidential candidate sparks controversy with comments about Barcelona

World football
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3 June 2026 12:39
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Real Madrid presidential candidate sparks controversy with comments about Barcelona

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has caused controversy in Spain after making provocative comments about Barcelona during an appearance on “The Wild Project” podcast, İdman.Biz reports

Riquelme, who is set to challenge long-time president Florentino Perez in the upcoming club elections on 7 June, openly admitted that he would be happy to see Barcelona relegated to Spain’s second division.

The businessman went even further by suggesting he would not be upset if the Catalan giants disappeared altogether.

Explaining his remarks, Riquelme said: “I only want Real Madrid to win every competition they play in every single year.”

The comments quickly generated strong reactions among Spanish football fans, with supporters of both clubs debating the limits of rivalry between the two European giants.

The fierce sporting and political rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, commonly known as “El Clasico”, remains one of the most intense in world football. Tensions between the clubs have often extended beyond the pitch, involving financial disputes, refereeing controversies and disagreements over the governance of Spanish football.

Florentino Perez, who has led Real Madrid through one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, is expected to remain the favourite ahead of the presidential vote. However, Riquelme’s outspoken comments have already brought additional attention to the upcoming elections.

Idman.Biz
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