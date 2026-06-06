Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the Spanish club prepared to offer €150 million for the Georgian international, İdman.Biz reports.

According to foreign media reports, the European giants are actively working on the transfer and have already held discussions regarding a potential deal. The report comes shortly after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed that the club was preparing a €150 million bid for an unnamed player, fuelling speculation that Kvaratskhelia is the target.

Sources suggest that Real Madrid believe the 25-year-old would be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The club sees the Georgian as one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football and a player capable of strengthening an already star-studded squad.

However, PSG are not expected to make negotiations easy. The French champions consider Kvaratskhelia one of the key figures in their project and have no financial pressure to sell. The winger remains under contract until the summer of 2029, putting the Paris club in a strong negotiating position.

Kvaratskhelia enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, registering 19 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. His performances have reinforced his reputation as one of Europe's elite attacking players.

According to Transfermarkt, the Georgian international currently has an estimated market value of €140 million, highlighting the scale of any potential transfer. If completed, the deal would rank among the most expensive signings in football history.