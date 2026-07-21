21 July 2026
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Zira sign world champion goalkeeper

Football
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21 July 2026 17:15
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Zira sign world champion goalkeeper

Zira have strengthened their squad by signing Azerbaijan minifootball national team goalkeeper Vali Gafarov, a world and European champion with the national side, İdman.Biz reports.

According to AZERTAC, the goalkeeper has signed a one-year contract with the Baku-based club.

Gafarov joins Zira after most recently playing for Birbasa. Although best known for his achievements in minifootball, where he helped Azerbaijan win both the World and European Championship titles, he will now continue his career with one of the country's leading football clubs.

Zira are preparing for the new season, which includes a UEFA Conference League campaign. The Azerbaijani side will face Estonian club Paide in the second qualifying round later this week.

Idman.Biz
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