Yuriy Vernydub targets domestic title and European progress with Neftchi

Neftchi head coach Yuriy Vernydub has outlined the club's ambitions ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round tie against Belarusian side Dinamo, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Baku, the Ukrainian coach said he wants Neftchi to celebrate their 90th anniversary by winning the national championship and reaching the league phase of the Conference League.

"I want Neftchi to become champions in the year of the club's 90th anniversary. The team deserves it. Our other goal is to qualify for the main stage of the Conference League. We need time to achieve these objectives," Vernydub said.

The coach acknowledged the strength of Dinamo, who are currently leading their domestic championship and are already in competitive rhythm.

"Dinamo are top of their league at the moment and their season is ongoing. Nevertheless, we will do everything we can. First, we need to get through this round, and only then can we think about what comes next," he added.

Neftchi will host Dinamo on July 22 at Palms Sports Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Baku time. The return leg will be played on July 30.