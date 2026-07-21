21 July 2026
EN

Qarabag submit Europa League squad for CSKA Sofia tie

Football
News
21 July 2026 15:52
52
Qarabag submit Europa League squad for CSKA Sofia tie

Qarabag have submitted their official squad to UEFA for the upcoming Europa League second qualifying round matches against CSKA Sofia, İdman.Biz reports.

The most notable change sees goalkeeper Martin Zlomislic included in the squad in place of defender Dani Bolt. Meanwhile, Joni Montiel and Jeremy Gnali have once again been left out, just as they were for Qarabag's first qualifying round ties against Icelandic club Vestri.

The selected squad includes goalkeepers Shakhruddin Mahammadaliyev, Teymur Hasanov, Martin Zlomislic, Bilal Hajiyev and Mateusz Kochalski.

Among the defenders are Mateus Silva, Bence Varkonyi, Bruno Langa, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Bahlul Mustafazada and Badavi Huseynov. The midfield features Jalil Moadib, Marko Jankovic, Abdellah Zoubir, Kady Borges, Oleksii Kashchuk, Cebrail Makreckis, Hikmat Jabrayilzade, Pedro Bicalho, Ali Bashirov and Samuel Lobato.

The attacking options are Zakaria Sawo, Musa Gurbanli and Ronaldo Cephas.

Qarabag will host Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia in the first leg on July 23 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time. The return leg will take place a week later in Sofia.

The Agdam club reached the second qualifying round after comfortably defeating Iceland's Vestri 3-0 in both legs, progressing with a 6-0 aggregate victory.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation
17:58
World football

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation - PHOTO

Real Madrid and Brazil star has not commented on claims circulating across social media
Zira sign world champion goalkeeper
17:15
Football

Zira sign world champion goalkeeper

Azerbaijan minifootball international joins the Eagles on a one-year contract
Yuriy Vernydub targets domestic title and European progress with Neftchi
16:29
Football

Yuriy Vernydub targets domestic title and European progress with Neftchi

Ukrainian coach says the Baku club need time to achieve their ambitions in a landmark anniversary season
AFFA technical director outlines priorities for Azerbaijan youth football
14:37
Azerbaijan football

AFFA technical director outlines priorities for Azerbaijan youth football

Edmond Claus says appointing the right youth national team coaches is the federation's immediate focus
KuPS spend big on charter flight to Baku: Finns may have significantly overpaid
13:57
Azerbaijan football

KuPS spend big on charter flight to Baku: Finns may have significantly overpaid

The Finnish club may have paid up to 50 percent more than the usual market rate for a similar flight
Pep Guardiola in talks over Italy national team job
13:13
World football

Pep Guardiola in talks over Italy national team job

Former Manchester City manager has reportedly met with Italian federation officials to discuss a possible appointment

Most read

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message
20 July 15:22
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message

Model and influencer Ines Garcia congratulated the Spain star after La Roja defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement
20 July 17:10
World Cup 2026

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement

The Real Madrid star reportedly had advance knowledge of the coaching change thanks to his close relationship with the French legend

Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph
20 July 18:52
World Cup 2026

Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph - VIDEO

The Spanish winger celebrated the biggest achievement of his career with an emotional gesture moments after lifting the trophy

Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash
20 July 11:54
World Cup 2026

Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash - VIDEO

Lionel Messi stayed out of the confrontation after Leandro Paredes pushed Gavi following Spain's victory in the 2026 final