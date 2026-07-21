Qarabag submit Europa League squad for CSKA Sofia tie

Qarabag have submitted their official squad to UEFA for the upcoming Europa League second qualifying round matches against CSKA Sofia, İdman.Biz reports.

The most notable change sees goalkeeper Martin Zlomislic included in the squad in place of defender Dani Bolt. Meanwhile, Joni Montiel and Jeremy Gnali have once again been left out, just as they were for Qarabag's first qualifying round ties against Icelandic club Vestri.

The selected squad includes goalkeepers Shakhruddin Mahammadaliyev, Teymur Hasanov, Martin Zlomislic, Bilal Hajiyev and Mateusz Kochalski.

Among the defenders are Mateus Silva, Bence Varkonyi, Bruno Langa, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Bahlul Mustafazada and Badavi Huseynov. The midfield features Jalil Moadib, Marko Jankovic, Abdellah Zoubir, Kady Borges, Oleksii Kashchuk, Cebrail Makreckis, Hikmat Jabrayilzade, Pedro Bicalho, Ali Bashirov and Samuel Lobato.

The attacking options are Zakaria Sawo, Musa Gurbanli and Ronaldo Cephas.

Qarabag will host Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia in the first leg on July 23 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time. The return leg will take place a week later in Sofia.

The Agdam club reached the second qualifying round after comfortably defeating Iceland's Vestri 3-0 in both legs, progressing with a 6-0 aggregate victory.