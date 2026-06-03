David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony date revealed

Football legend David Beckham is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the official ceremony scheduled for June 12 in Los Angeles.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham are expected to speak during the event.

It first became known on June 24, 2024, that Beckham would receive a star after the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Walk of Fame Class of 2025. The upcoming ceremony will officially unveil Beckham’s star in the Sports Entertainment category. The event is also being linked to the buildup toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In May, Beckham also made history by becoming the first British athlete whose fortune surpassed one billion pounds sterling.