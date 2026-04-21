Manchester United target Tchouameni as Casemiro successor

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as they prepare for a key transition in the centre of the pitch, Idman.Biz reports.

According The Telegraph, the French international has been identified as a primary candidate to replace Casemiro, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the current season. United are keen to bring in a top-level defensive midfielder capable of anchoring the team as part of a broader squad rebuild.

Tchouameni, 26, remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2028, meaning any potential deal would likely depend on developments in the Spanish club’s own transfer plans. Real could consider a sale if they recruit additional midfielders this summer or need to generate funds for incoming transfers.

The former Monaco player has featured regularly in La Liga this season, making 28 appearances and scoring once. His physical presence and tactical discipline have made him a key figure in Madrid’s rotation, and any move would represent a significant investment for United as they look to reshape their midfield ahead of the new campaign.