Premier League: title clash in Manchester, Merseyside derby and key London showdown

This weekend, the English Premier League hosts Matchweek 33 fixtures that could prove decisive in the battle for the title.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the championship race tightened significantly after Matchweek 32. Arsenal suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, while Manchester City produced an emphatic 3-0 away win over Chelsea.

As a result, Arsenal remain top with 70 points from 32 matches, while City are second with 64 points from 31 games and a match in hand. Their head-to-head clash at the Etihad Stadium could become a turning point in the title race. The race for Champions League places is also tight, with Manchester United and Aston Villa on 55 points, Liverpool on 52, Chelsea on 48, and Brentford and Everton both on 47.

Chelsea vs Manchester United (April 18)

One of the first major fixtures of the round takes place in London, where sixth-placed Chelsea host third-placed Manchester United. For the hosts, it is a chance to close the gap on a direct rival in the race for a Champions League spot. For the visitors, it is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the top five and keep Chelsea at a distance. United won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Chelsea head into the match after a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City, making it crucial for them to halt a negative run. There is some positive news on the injury front, with several players close to returning, potentially strengthening midfield and defence.

United travel to Stamford Bridge following a 2-1 loss to Leeds, a concerning result at a critical stage of the season. The team remain in contention for a top-four finish, but suspensions and injuries continue to affect squad balance, particularly in defence and midfield.

Everton vs Liverpool (April 19)

The Merseyside derby carries not only its usual intensity but also significant implications in the standings. Liverpool are fifth with 52 points, while Everton are eighth with 47, meaning a home win would reduce the gap to just two points. Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier in the season.

Liverpool approach the derby in a difficult moment after their recent Champions League exit and ongoing injury concerns involving key players. However, derby matches often transcend form and league position.

Everton appear more stable, particularly at home, where they are aiming for a third consecutive victory. Such a result would boost their push for European qualification.

Manchester City vs Arsenal (April 19)

The standout fixture of the round, and possibly of the entire run-in, will take place in Manchester. Arsenal lead with 70 points from 32 matches, while City have 64 from 31 games. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side, combined with a positive result in their game in hand, could see them draw level on points with the London club.

The scheduling context is also important. Arsenal have recently been involved in Champions League action, while City have had more time to prepare. Arsenal’s form has raised concerns, with just one win in their recent matches and a noticeable drop in scoring output. City, by contrast, come into the game on the back of a convincing win over Chelsea.

The two sides have already met this season. Their league encounter ended in a 1-1 draw, while City won 2-0 in the League Cup final, potentially giving the hosts a psychological edge.

City have some injury concerns but are largely close to full strength. Guardiola has already suggested the match could be decisive in the title race. Arsenal, meanwhile, have more significant absences, which could affect team balance. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta insists his side will play for victory rather than settle for a draw.

On paper, a draw would favour Arsenal, but a City win could dramatically reshape the title race within days. That is why this fixture goes far beyond a routine league match.

Matchweek 33 fixtures:

April 18

Brentford vs Fulham

Leeds vs Wolverhampton

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Tottenham vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Manchester United

April 19

Aston Villa vs Sunderland

Everton vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Arsenal

April 20

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Standings before Matchweek 33:

1. Arsenal – 70

2. Manchester City – 64

3. Manchester United – 55

4. Aston Villa – 55

5. Liverpool – 52

6. Chelsea – 48

7. Brentford – 47

8. Everton – 47

9. Brighton – 46

10. Sunderland – 46

11. Bournemouth – 45

12. Fulham – 44

13. Crystal Palace – 42

14. Newcastle – 42

15. Leeds – 36

16. Nottingham Forest – 33

17. West Ham – 32

18. Tottenham – 30

19. Burnley – 20

20. Wolverhampton – 17