US claim biggest World Cup win margin since 1930 with emphatic victory over Paraguay

The United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a match played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

As reported by İdman.biz, the hosts delivered an impressive attacking performance to secure all three points and make a strong start to the tournament under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The victory was historically significant for the Americans. It marked only the third time in the national team's history that the United States won a World Cup match by a margin of three goals. The previous two occasions came during the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930, when the USA defeated Belgium and Paraguay by identical 3-0 scorelines.

With the result, the United States moved into a favorable position in their group and boosted confidence ahead of the next round of fixtures. Pochettino’s side will now turn their attention to a clash against Australia, scheduled for June 19 at 23:00 (Baku time).

The emphatic win also underlined the ambitions of the host nation, which is aiming to make a deep run in front of its home supporters at the expanded 2026 World Cup.