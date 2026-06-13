13 June 2026
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Chris Richards makes World Cup history with perfect passing display

World football
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13 June 2026 10:02
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Chris Richards makes World Cup history with perfect passing display

United States defender Chris Richards has written his name into FIFA World Cup history with a unique statistical achievement.

According to İdman.biz, citing Sofascore Football, Richards became the first player since 1966 to complete at least 80 passes in a World Cup match with a 100 percent success rate.

The record was set during the United States' 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their opening Group D match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old center-back played the full 90 minutes and completed all 83 of his attempted passes without a single error.

According to available World Cup statistics, no player had previously maintained perfect passing accuracy while attempting as many as 80 passes in a match. The achievement places Richards among the most notable performers in the early stages of the tournament.

Richards has become a key figure in the US national team setup in recent years. At club level, he plays for English side Crystal Palace, having previously represented German giants Bayern Munich. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €28 million.

The victory over Paraguay marked an ideal start for the United States at their home World Cup, while Richards’ record has emerged as one of the tournament’s most impressive individual statistical achievements so far.

Idman.Biz
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