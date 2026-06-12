13 June 2026
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No official offers received for Jafarquliyev, says player's agent

Azerbaijan football
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12 June 2026 17:25
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No official offers received for Jafarquliyev, says player's agent

Azerbaijan international remains on Qarabag's transfer list after disciplinary issue

No official offers have been received for Azerbaijan national team defender Elvin Jafarquliyev, according to his agent Tural Asgarov.

Speaking about the 25-year-old's future, Asgarov stated that there are currently no new developments regarding a potential transfer.

“There is no update regarding Elvin Jafarquliyev at the moment. As of today, no official offer has been received,” he told Report.az.

Jafarquliyev's future has been the subject of speculation since the end of the 2025/26 season. The left-back was removed from Qarabag's first team by head coach Qurban Qurbanov after reportedly violating the club's disciplinary regulations.

Following the incident, the Azerbaijani champions placed the player on the transfer list, opening the door for a potential move during the summer transfer window.

Despite the setback, Jafarquliyev remains one of the most recognizable Azerbaijani footballers of his generation. He has been a regular member of the national team and played an important role in Qarabag's domestic and European campaigns in recent seasons.

For now, however, the defender's future remains unresolved, with no club having submitted a formal proposal to Qarabag.

Idman.Biz
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