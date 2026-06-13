13 June 2026
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Beckham and Tom Cruise attend USA's World Cup opener - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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13 June 2026 13:03
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Beckham and Tom Cruise attend USA's World Cup opener

Former England midfielder David Beckham and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise were among the spectators at the United States' opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the two global celebrities attended the Group D clash in which the US national team secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The match was played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the key venues selected for the expanded 2026 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Beckham, who is a co-owner of Inter Miami CF and has played a major role in raising football's profile in the United States, was seen in the stands alongside Tom Cruise. Both witnessed Mauricio Pochettino's side make a winning start to the tournament on home soil.

The presence of high-profile figures highlighted the growing popularity and commercial appeal of football in the United States. Beckham has remained closely connected to the sport since retiring as a player, while Cruise's appearance added further star power to one of the opening matches of the competition.

The victory gave the Americans an ideal start to their World Cup campaign and strengthened hopes of a deep run in front of home fans.

Idman.Biz
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