Arsenal remain favourites for Premier League title despite defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal are still considered the leading contenders for the Premier League title, despite their recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the 33rd round, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Opta supercomputer, the north London side hold a clear advantage in the title race, with a 73% probability of finishing top, compared to 27% for Manchester City.

The result of the head-to-head clash has added fresh intrigue to the closing weeks of the campaign, but Arsenal’s consistency over the season continues to weigh heavily in the statistical models. Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit first in the table with 70 points after 32 matches, while City are second on 67 points, albeit with a game in hand.

With only a handful of fixtures remaining, the margin for error is rapidly shrinking. Arsenal are set to face Newcastle on April 25, while City will take on Burnley three days earlier on April 22, in what could prove to be pivotal matches in the title run-in.