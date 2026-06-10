Messi scores his 911th career goal as Argentina beat Iceland 3-0

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner found the net just one minute after coming off the bench in Argentina's convincing victory

Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight as Argentina secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iceland in an international friendly, İdman.Biz reports

The 38-year-old forward found the net in the 72nd minute, converting a penalty just one minute after coming off the bench. Messi had entered the match as a substitute in the 71st minute and made an immediate impact for the reigning world champions.

The goal was the 911th of Messi's illustrious career, further cementing his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to add to his remarkable legacy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina will look to defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina's victory provided another positive result as the team fine-tunes its preparations for the upcoming global tournament.