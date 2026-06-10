Fabregas: “My 13-year-old daughter is the only one in her class without a phone”

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has spoken out about the impact of smartphones and social media on today's generation, revealing that his 13-year-old daughter is the only student in her class who does not own a mobile phone.

As reported by İdman.Biz citing Corriere della Sera, the Spanish coach believes the digital environment has dramatically changed not only football but also the lives of children.

According to Fabregas, previous generations spent more time outdoors, playing football and developing creativity naturally. Today, he argues, much of children's time is consumed by iPads, smartphones and social media platforms.

“Social media is an illusion, a world that does not really exist. There are often many bots and frustrated people there. My 13-year-old daughter is the only one in her class who does not have a phone. I remain firm: no Instagram and no Twitter until she turns 16. I want to protect her adolescence,” Fabregas said.

The former Spain international added that he wants his daughter to use technology responsibly rather than lose important years of her life to a smartphone. In his view, social media absorbs children's time and prevents them from fully experiencing real life.

Fabregas also revealed that he tries to limit phone usage within Como. One of the club's internal rules prohibits players from using smartphones during lunch.

The coach admitted that he is surprised when footballers spend time on their phones just minutes before taking the field. He believes modern football has become faster, more judgmental and less human.

“If someone makes a mistake after attempting a difficult technical action, they are immediately destroyed by criticism. Everyone defends well, but very few want to attack and take risks,” he said.

Fabregas has been in charge of Como since ending his playing career. As a footballer, he represented Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco and the Spain national team, winning both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. Under his leadership, Como finished fourth in Serie A in the 2025/26 season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.