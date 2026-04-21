Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has named Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi as his ultimate role model, describing the Argentine as the greatest footballer of all time, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to the official channels of the Laureus World Sports Awards, the young Spain international praised Messi’s legacy and global impact, highlighting the respect he commands across the sport. Yamal, widely regarded as one of football’s brightest emerging talents, said he hopes to emulate the career path of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"Messi is the best footballer of all time. Even if he’s not the greatest athlete ever, he is certainly among them. Everyone respects him for what he has achieved. I hope I can follow in his footsteps," Yamal said.

The 16-year-old continues to break records at Barcelona, and comparisons with Messi have already begun to surface, though the youngster remains focused on carving out his own path while learning from one of the game’s all-time greats.