20 April 2026
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Aguero hails Yamal as Barcelona’s next generational talent

World football
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20 April 2026 12:27
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Aguero hails Yamal as Barcelona’s next generational talent

Lamine Yamal continues to impress the football world, with the young FC Barcelona winger drawing praise from some of the game’s biggest names.

According to Idman.Biz, citing GOAL, former Sergio Aguero has spoken highly of the 18-year-old, describing him as one of the most exciting talents in modern football and even suggesting he could follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi.

Yamal has already established himself as a rising star, with his performances for Barcelona earning comparisons to the club’s greatest-ever player. Aguero believes the teenager’s ability to navigate difficult situations sets him apart from his peers.

“Many people compare him to others, but from my experience, he is one of the best. His movement, passing, dribbling and agility are extraordinary – I’ve only seen that before with Leo Messi. When I saw his debut, I was speechless. He has a rare talent,” Aguero said.

The Argentine also compared Yamal to Kylian Mbappe, widely regarded as one of the leading players of his generation, but insisted the Barcelona youngster possesses unique qualities.

“For me, there is no comparison right now: Lamine is above many. Maybe Mbappe is there at the moment, we know his style – aggressive in one-on-one situations and a strong finisher. But Lamine has something very few players have. I like his short passing and decision-making. He is very difficult to stop,” he added.

With Barcelona continuing to rebuild around young talent, Yamal’s rapid rise offers fresh optimism for the club’s future and strengthens the belief that a new era is already taking shape at Camp Nou.

Idman.Biz
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