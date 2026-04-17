Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

A complicated situation is emerging around the future of the Real Madrid head coach role, with the club exploring high-profile options ahead of a potential change on the bench, Idman.Biz reports.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid’s primary target remains Jürgen Klopp. The club’s hierarchy are understood to be strong admirers of the German coach, but are waiting for a clear signal from him regarding a possible return to management before making a formal move.

Klopp, who stepped away from his previous role to take a break from coaching, has yet to publicly confirm his next step, leaving Madrid in a holding pattern as they assess their options. The club are keen to avoid rushing into a decision without certainty over his availability.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho has positioned himself as an alternative candidate. The Portuguese coach, who previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, is reportedly open to a return and would welcome an approach should the opportunity arise.

For now, Real Madrid continue to prioritise the Klopp option, while Mourinho remains on standby, ready to step in if the situation shifts. The coming weeks could prove decisive as the Spanish giants look to shape their future on the touchline.