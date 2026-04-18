Bellingham apologises to fans after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has addressed fans following the club’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League, İdman.Biz reports.

The Spanish side were knocked out by Bayern Munich with a 6-4 aggregate defeat, losing the second leg 4-3 in Munich after conceding late goals.

“Our efforts were not enough, but we fought until the end. Madridistas, we know we let you down, but we will always be grateful for your support. You deserve better, and the good times will return. Now we must finish the season as strongly as possible,” Bellingham wrote on social media.

Real Madrid now face the prospect of ending the campaign without silverware. In La Liga, the team trail Barcelona by nine points with seven rounds remaining, leaving little margin for error in the title race.