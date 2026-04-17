Bayern overtake Real Madrid in UEFA club rankings after Champions League clash

German giants move top of five-year coefficient table ahead of semi-final tie with PSG

Bayern Munich have climbed to the top of UEFA’s five-year club rankings after eliminating Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

The German side now lead the standings with a coefficient of 146.5, narrowly ahead of Real Madrid on 144.5, while Liverpool sit third on 130. The shift comes after Bayern edged past the Spanish giants 6–4 on aggregate in one of the standout ties of the competition.

Bayern’s rise reflects their consistent performances in Europe in recent seasons, combined with another deep run in this year’s tournament. For Real Madrid, the drop to second highlights how fine the margins remain at the top level of continental football.

Attention now turns to the semi-finals, where Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain, currently fifth in the UEFA rankings with 126.5 points. The first leg is scheduled for April 28 in Paris, with the return match set for May 6 in Munich. PSG enter the tie as the reigning Champions League holders, adding further weight to an already high-profile encounter.