15 April 2026
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Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

World football
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15 April 2026 10:33
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Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has revealed details of a conversation with national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti regarding the potential return of Neymar to the squad, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports cited by RMC Sport, the discussion focused on whether the forward should be included in Brazil’s plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Lula said Ancelotti directly asked for his opinion during their meeting.

“If he is fully fit and ready to contribute to the team, then he can be called up,” the president said, outlining a cautious stance on Neymar’s return to international duty.

Despite the exchange, it is understood that Ancelotti currently has no intention of including the Santos forward in his plans for the 2026 tournament, raising further uncertainty over Neymar’s role in the national setup.

Idman.Biz
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