28 May 2026
EN

Neymar arrives in Brazil camp by helicopter ahead of 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

World football
News
28 May 2026 09:40
14
Neymar arrives in Brazil camp by helicopter ahead of 2026 World Cup

Videos of Neymar’s arrival at Brazil’s national team camp have gone viral across social media after the Santos forward touched down in his personal helicopter ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations, İdman.Biz reports.

The 34-year-old was recently included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming tournament, marking another major chapter in his international career despite ongoing questions over his fitness and future at club level.

Footage circulating online shows Neymar greeting every member of the squad individually before sharing a warm embrace with newly appointed Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager is preparing for his first major tournament in charge of the five-time world champions.

Neymar’s return to the national set-up has generated significant attention in Brazil, with fans hoping the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star can still play a decisive role on football’s biggest stage.

The forward returned to Santos in January 2025 after his spell in Saudi Arabia and has gradually worked his way back into contention for a place in the Selecao squad.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Florentino Perez explains decision to call early Real Madrid presidential election
10:13
World football

Florentino Perez explains decision to call early Real Madrid presidential election

Real Madrid chief claims organised campaign was launched to destabilise the club and target him personally

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign
26 May 17:59
Football

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign

Qarabag, Sabah, Neftchi and Turan Tovuz are reshaping their squads for the new season and upcoming European competitions
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid
26 May 16:31
World football

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid

The national team coach described the Portuguese manager as a “great coach” amid growing speculation over the Bernabeu job
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects calls for election debate with challenger
26 May 15:57
World football

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rejects calls for election debate with challenger

Long-serving club chief reportedly believes public discussions would only strengthen rival Enrique Riquelme’s position
Manchester City agree three-year deal with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - insider
26 May 13:52
World football

Manchester City agree three-year deal with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - insider

The Italian coach is also expected to play a key role in the club’s future transfer strategy
Messi avoids serious injury scare after being substituted in Inter Miami thriller
26 May 09:59
World football

Messi avoids serious injury scare after being substituted in Inter Miami thriller

Argentine superstar reportedly suffered only minor inflammation during MLS clash with Philadelphia Union

Most read

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included
25 May 17:26
World football

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Luis de la Fuente selects players from 12 different clubs as Spain prepare for tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification
25 May 12:29
World football

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

Cesc Fabregas guides Serie A surprise package into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in club history

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid
26 May 16:31
World football

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid

The national team coach described the Portuguese manager as a “great coach” amid growing speculation over the Bernabeu job
Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala
25 May 15:07
World football

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

Barcelona midfielder says only Ousmane Dembele is currently better than the PSG winger