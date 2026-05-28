Neymar arrives in Brazil camp by helicopter ahead of 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Videos of Neymar’s arrival at Brazil’s national team camp have gone viral across social media after the Santos forward touched down in his personal helicopter ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations, İdman.Biz reports.

The 34-year-old was recently included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming tournament, marking another major chapter in his international career despite ongoing questions over his fitness and future at club level.

Footage circulating online shows Neymar greeting every member of the squad individually before sharing a warm embrace with newly appointed Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager is preparing for his first major tournament in charge of the five-time world champions.

Neymar’s return to the national set-up has generated significant attention in Brazil, with fans hoping the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star can still play a decisive role on football’s biggest stage.

The forward returned to Santos in January 2025 after his spell in Saudi Arabia and has gradually worked his way back into contention for a place in the Selecao squad.