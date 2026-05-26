Spain boss Luis de la Fuente backs potential Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid

Luis de la Fuente has spoken positively about the possibility of Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid CF this summer, İdman.Biz reports.

According to widespread reports, the current SL Benfica manager is the leading candidate to take charge of the Spanish giants following the departure of Alvaro Arbeloa.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Spain’s head coach avoided commenting directly on Real Madrid’s internal affairs but admitted he views Mourinho as an excellent option for the club.

“I have great respect for what clubs do. I do not know the internal situation at Real Madrid or other clubs, so I fully respect the decisions they make,” De la Fuente said.

“Mourinho is a great coach and he has a very important history at Real Madrid. I think the idea is a very good one.”

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning a La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup during one of the most intense eras of the club’s rivalry with Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

The Portuguese coach remains one of the most successful managers in modern football and his potential return to Madrid has become one of the biggest talking points in Spanish football ahead of the new season.

The comments from De la Fuente also come shortly after Spain announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup without including a single Real Madrid player - the first time in the club’s history that no Madrid footballers have been selected for the national team at a major tournament.