26 May 2026
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Messi substituted amid injury concerns during Inter Miami thriller

World football
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25 May 2026 18:38
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Messi substituted amid injury concerns during Inter Miami thriller

Lionel Messi was substituted during Inter Miami’s chaotic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in MLS after concerns emerged over a possible injury to the Argentine superstar.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos addressed the situation after the match and suggested that Messi’s condition was not considered serious, although the player experienced heavy fatigue during the game.

“As far as I know, there is still no final medical report, but it will be announced soon. He was really very tired. It was simply fatigue. The pitch was heavy. When there is any doubt, it is better not to take risks,” Hoyos said.

According to media reports, Messi was withdrawn as a precaution after feeling slight discomfort in the back of his left thigh. The coaching staff reportedly decided not to risk worsening the issue, especially given the demanding schedule ahead.

The 38-year-old played an important role in Inter Miami’s comeback victory, registering two assists as the Florida club recovered from a 3-1 deficit in one of the most entertaining MLS matches of the season.

Messi’s physical condition continues to attract major attention both in the United States and Argentina ahead of the upcoming international fixtures and the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations. Since arriving in MLS, the former Barcelona and PSG forward has remained the central figure in Inter Miami’s project and one of the league’s biggest attractions.

Idman.Biz
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